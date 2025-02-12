Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak gave details of the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy

Andrii Yermak. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Head of the White House, Donald Trump, agreed to immediately start the work of teams to end the war. They had a good and concrete conversation.

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak said it during the national TV marathon on Wednesday, February 12.

Yermak about the conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump

"President Trump informed us about his conversation with Putin. He said that he was determined to do everything to ensure that Russia’s war against Ukraine ends. He asked questions to the president and spoke about his position," Yermak said.

Yermak added that the Presidents agreed to immediately start the work of the teams. He also recalled that Trump himself had stated this on his page in X.

"I think that after Munich, such a process of, as they say, daily work will begin," Yermak noted.

