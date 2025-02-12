Zelenskyy’s conversation with Trump on February 12 — evening address of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot from the video

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, provided details of his conversation with the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump. According to him, many nuances were discussed.

The Head of State said it in his evening address on Wednesday, February 12.

Zelenskyy’s conversation with Trump

The Ukrainian leader thanked Trump for his sincere interest in joint opportunities to bring real peace closer together. According to him, the parties discussed diplomatic, military, and economic issues.

"President Trump informed me of what Putin told him. We believe that America's strength is sufficient to pressure Russia and Putin into peace, together with us, together with all our partners," Zelenskyy noted.

Meeting with the Head of the US Treasury Department

The Head of State and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent are preparing an agreement that will strengthen security and boost economic relations.

The parties are actively planning all the details so that a vision can be ready for the Munich conference and meetings with American representatives.

Reducing medicine prices

Zelenskyy said that today there is a decision on medicine prices for Ukrainians.

"A way has been found to reduce the cost of the top 100 medicines — the most important ones for our people — by 30% starting March 1. The Government must present all the details to the public. The changes must be tangible and positive for millions of Ukrainians," he noted.

As a reminder, on February 12, Zelenskyy and Trump discussed the possibility of achieving peace in Ukraine.

Also, at the Press Conference with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he wanted to discuss the issue of minerals on the TOT with Trump.