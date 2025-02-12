Zelenskyy’s call with Trump on February 12 — what they agreed on

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leader of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with the leader of the United States of America Donald Trump. In particular, the parties discussed opportunities to achieve peace.

The Ukrainian leader reported it on social network X on Wednesday, February 12.

Zelenskyy’s conversation with Trump

"I had a meaningful conversation with President Donald J. Trump. We long talked about opportunities to achieve peace, discussed our readiness to work together at the team level, and Ukraine’s technological capabilities—including drones and other advanced industries. I am grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can accomplish together," Zelenskyy noted.

The parties discussed Zelenskyy’s conversation with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, as well as the preparation of the new security agreement and economic and resource cooperation. Trump spoke about the details of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else.

"Together with the U.S., we are charting our next steps to stop Russian aggression and ensure a lasting, reliable peace. As President Trump said, let’s get it done. We agreed to maintain further contact and plan upcoming meetings," the Head of State added.

Details of the conversation from Trump

Trump also gave details of his conversation with Zelenskyy. According to him, the Ukrainian leader, like Putin, wants to achieve peace.

"We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Delegation. I am hopeful that the results of this meeting will be positive," Trump noted.

According to him, it is time to stop the war, which is causing massive death and destruction.

Trump’s post. Photo: screenshot

As a reminder, Trump spoke with Putin on February 12. One of the topics of conversation was the war in Ukraine.

Putin also invited Trump to visit Moscow. It is known that the Russian dictator and the leader of the United States spoke for an hour and a half.