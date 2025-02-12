Putin invited Trump to visit Moscow

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Photo: LRT

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin invited the President of the United States Donald Trump to visit Moscow. According to Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the phone call between the two lasted an hour and a half.

It was reported by Novyny.LIVE on Wednesday, February 12.

Putin invited Trump to Moscow

Peskov said that the call between the President of the United States, Trump, and the Russian dictator lasted an hour and a half. According to him, Putin agreed that a long-term peace settlement in Ukraine could be achieved through negotiations.

Also, according to Peskov, Trump and Putin agreed to meet in person.

Earlier, we wrote that Trump confirmed his phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In particular, they discussed the war in Ukraine.

