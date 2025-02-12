President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained the conditions on which Ukraine would end the war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: screenshot

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is convinced that security guarantees without the participation of the United States are unreliable. He also does not believe in the effectiveness of the United Nations peacekeeping contingent.

Zelensky said it in an interview with The Guardian on Wednesday, February 12.

Ukraine’s position regarding the end of the war

The President emphasized that he did not consider the deployment of UN troops on the territory of Ukraine an effective solution. He reminded that there had been similar precedents in history.

"Without America, security guarantees are not security guarantees in the format they should be in order to counter Russian aggression. There may be an international contingent, but I still believe that NATO is the cheapest option for everyone," Zelenskyy believes.

The Head of State also added that the contingent of European States would require serious funding. There is simply no way to maintain it for a long time.

"What should the contingent be? 500 thousand? There is no such number in Europe. European countries will not give us all their armies. And it needs to be financed. That is why I believe that NATO is cheaper," the President explained.

Zelenskyy also recalled that the Victory Plan included the paragraph on minerals.

"I told President Trump that we need arms. And we are ready to talk about minerals. All of this is in my Victory Plan," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy also stated that it was very important to protect Ukraine from the Russians not only in terms of security but also financially. The authorities have decided to transfer rare resources to the United States to protect them so that they do not fall to the Russians. Zelenskyy also spoke about Russia’s early war pressure and attempted murder on his life.