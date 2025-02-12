Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth arrived at NATO HQ on the Ramstein

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth. Photo: X/Pete Hegseth

The meeting in the Ramstein format began in Brussels on Wednesday, February 12. The new Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth arrived at NATO HQ and made the statement.

Hegseth published the relevant post on X.

Hegseth arrived at Ramstein

"Arrived NATO HQ. Our commitment is clear: NATO must be a stronger, more lethal force—not a diplomatic club. Time for allies to meet the moment," Hegseth noted.

Screenshot of the post

Earlier, the US Department of Defence stated that during the negotiations with the Alliance partners, Hegseth would discuss the need to increase defence spending, strengthen European leadership and enhance defence production on both sides of the Atlantic.

As a reminder, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has announced the topics to be discussed at the Ramstein meeting.

It is known that this time the Ramstein is led by the UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey. All previous meetings were led by the United States.