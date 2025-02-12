The Ramstein meeting in Brussels has started on the 12th of February

Ukraine's Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov at a Ramstein meeting. Archival photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On February 12, a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in the Ramstein format begins in Brussels. For Ukraine, this is an important stage in strengthening its defense capabilities and coordinating further actions of its allies.

This was announced by Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov via Telegram.

Ramstein meeting in Brussels on February 12

Umerov said that the following topics were on the agenda:

Stable and timely delivery of military assistance in 2025;

Accelerated delivery of critical weapons such as air defense, aviation and munitions;

Investment in Ukraine's defense industry and joint projects with European partners.

Rustem Umerov emphasized that the meeting will be a discussion not only of current needs, but also of long-term solutions, in particular:

Expansion of defense production in Ukraine;

Financing of the Ukrainian defense industry and creation of new enterprises;

Increasing the volume of arms deliveries through European defense capabilities.

It should be noted that in addition to Ramstein, this week will also see a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers and the Munich Security Conference.

At the same time, Rustem Umerov will hold a series of bilateral meetings with his ministerial counterparts. Their main goal is to strengthen military cooperation and provide real mechanisms to support Ukraine.

"Ukraine is ready for negotiations to end the war. But a just and lasting peace is possible only if Ukraine is strong on the battlefield," the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry stressed.

As a reminder, on February 12, the Ramstein meeting will be chaired by British Defense Secretary John Healey. This meeting will be the first under the British chairmanship, while all previous meetings were chaired by the United States.

Earlier, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Ukraine is ready to meet with the representatives of the United States of America (USA). Negotiations will take place at many levels in the near future.