The UK will lead the Ramstein meeting — when it will happen

British Defence Secretary John Healey. Photo: PAP

The UK has confirmed that it will lead the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format. The meeting will take place on February 12.

It was reported by the UK Joint Delegation to NATO on social media platform X on Thursday, February 6.

Holding the 26th Ramstein meeting

"Defence Secretary John Healey will convene the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO HQ in Brussels on 12 February," it was said in the statement.

The meeting in the Ramstein format will take place before the meeting of NATO Ministers of Defence.

The meeting will discuss priorities for Ukraine. This meeting will be the first under the British leadership, while all the previous ones were under the US leadership.

Post by the UK Joint Delegation to NATO. Photo: screenshot

As a reminder, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not serious about the negotiations.

Also, the UK will provide Ukraine with the new aid package worth £55 million, which will be directed to several key areas.