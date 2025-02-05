Putin is not serious about negotiations — FCDO of the UK

UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

For a long time now, everyone has been talking about possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. However, Putin is now not serious about the negotiations.

It was stated by the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy on Wednesday, 5 February, Sky News reported.

Is Putin ready for negotiations with Ukraine?

According to Lammy, Russian leader Putin is not serious about possible negotiations and peace. Even despite Russia’s statements about its readiness to negotiate.

"We do not see Russia as serious about negotiations and serious about peace. The conditions that Putin put forward last year cannot be the basis for negotiations. We cannot seriously expect a sovereign country to accept them," the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs said.

Lammy also added that he has no doubt that peace will come to Ukraine. According to him, the UK will certainly play a big role in ensuring that Putin does not come back again.

As a reminder, Andrii Sybiha held the Joint Press Conference with David Lammy. They discussed concrete actions to achieve a just peace in Ukraine.

In addition, the UK announced a new aid package for Ukraine. The partners will provide another £55 million.