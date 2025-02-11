Ukraine is ready to meet with the representatives of the United States — Zelenskyy says about negotiations in the near future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Ukraine is ready to meet with the representatives of the United States of America (USA). Negotiations will take place at many levels in the near future.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated it in his evening address on Tuesday, February 11.

What Zelenskyy said

According to the President, negotiations with the United States will take place at many levels in the near future.

"We are already prepared for meetings with representatives of the United States, negotiations will begin soon. At many levels," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the Head of State said that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to consider several important issues. In particular, they would discuss measures to reduce medicine prices in Ukrainian pharmacies, as well as the continuation of the sanctions policy to protect the country.

"We will work on making medicines cheaper in Ukrainian pharmacies, this is important, and we will continue defending our state through sanctions," Zelenskyy concluded.

As a reminder, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent will visit Ukraine this week. The visit will take place as part of initial negotiations to secure US access to mineral resources. Other members of the President of the United States Donald Trump’s team will also visit Ukraine before the Munich Security Conference.