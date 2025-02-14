Trump says the US will increase supplies of military equipment to India

U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will increase the supply of military equipment to India, including future deliveries of F-35 fighter jets. We are talking about billions of dollars as part of a new defense partnership.

This was reported by CNN.

The United States will arm India

After meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Feb. 13, Trump said defense spending was part of a program to "deepen every aspect of our partnership and friendship".

"We are also on track to eventually deliver F-35 stealth fighters to India," Trump said.

According to the interpreter, Modi said that the United States "plays an important role in India's defense capabilities" and that as partners, the countries will expand their capabilities through new technologies and equipment.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Thursday, February 13. They discussed ending the war in Ukraine.

After his talks with Putin and Zelensky, Trump announced a meeting between the US, Ukraine, and Russia to end the war. It is to take place next week in Saudi Arabia.