Zelenskyy and Erdoğan's talks — What are the results?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Tuesday, February 18, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Türkiye leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome, hospitality and constructive negotiations.

The Ukrainian president said this on his X page.

What is known about the results of the meeting between Zelenskyy and Erdoğan

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of mutual understanding between the countries, which is extremely important in times of war, as well as the support Ukraine is receiving from Türkiye for us in this extraordinary time of war.

"Today, together with President of Türkiye @RTErdogan, we discussed in detail the global processes that could contribute to ending Russia's war against Ukraine, including the importance of joint efforts to ensure security guarantees for Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote.

Status by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X. Photo: screenshot

The leaders also discussed bilateral relations, economic issues, and cooperation in education and food security.

One of the important topics was cooperation of efforts to bring Ukrainian POWs held by Russia.

Zelenskyy also thanked Türkiye for its principled position on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and stressed the importance of Turkey's support for the Ukrainian people in this difficult period.

As a reminder, the U.S. and Russian delegations met in Saudi Arabia to discuss the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of State reported the results of the meeting between the U.S. and Russian representatives.