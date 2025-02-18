U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia on Feb.18 — What is known

The U.S. and Russian delegations. Photo: Reuters

Delegations from the United States and Russia met in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, February 18. The talks have now concluded.

This was reported by the Russian media.

Negotiations between the United States and Russia

It is known that the talks between the American and Russian delegations lasted 4.5 hours. The media speculate that a meeting between Trump and Putin could have been discussed during the talks.

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said that "it is difficult to name a specific date for the meeting" and that it is unlikely to happen next week. He assessed that the talks went "well" and noted that the parties allegedly "agreed to take into account each other's interests".

"So far, it is difficult to say that Russia and the United States are getting closer, but there was a conversation about it," he said.

According to Ushakov, during the talks, "the Ukrainian issue was raised", Russia outlined "its principled approaches", and separate teams of negotiators from the parties will begin contacts with Ukraine "in due course".

"The Americans have to appoint their representatives, and we will appoint ours, and then, perhaps, the work will go on," he added.

However, the American delegation has not yet commented on the meeting.

