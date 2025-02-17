Starmer is ready to send UK troops to Ukraine as peacekeepers

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo: Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was ready and willing to send troops to Ukraine. The goal is to secure a peace agreement.

Keir Starmer wrote about this in a column for The Telegraph.

British troops in Ukraine

"I do not say that lightly. I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way. But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country. The end of this war, when it comes, cannot merely become a temporary pause before Putin attacks again," stressed Starmer.

According to him, the UK is ready to work on security guarantees for Ukraine "at least until 2030". In particular, this includes support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth three billion pounds a year.

Starmer noted that weakness leads to war, so it is necessary to step up.

"These crucial days ahead will determine the future security of our continent. As I will say in Paris, peace comes through strength. But the reverse is also true. Weakness leads to war. This is the moment for us all to step up, and the UK will do so because it is the right thing to do for the values and freedoms we hold dear, and because it is fundamental to our own national security, the Prime Minister added.

Today, on February 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the United Arab Emirates. He met with the country's president.

The Kremlin confirmed that tomorrow, February 18, representatives of Russia and the U.S. will meet in Saudi Arabia.