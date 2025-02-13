Ukraine and Poland step up defense cooperation in the field of armored vehicles and air defense

Rustem Umerov and Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held talks with Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz during a meeting the Ramstein meeting. The main topics of discussion were the supply of heavy armored vehicles, operational repair of combat vehicles, and the development of joint defense projects.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

What agreements did Ukraine and Poland reach?

The meeting focused on expanding Poland's participation in the Armor and Maneuverability Coalition. Poland has already transferred a significant number of tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine, so Kyiv is interested in even closer cooperation, particularly in the maintenance and rapid repair of military equipment.

The parties also discussed the prospects of developing joint defense projects in four key areas: heavy armor, air defense systems, drones and ammunition. The Polish side expressed its interest in expanding military-industrial cooperation, stressing the strategic importance of Ukraine for localization of defense production.

According to Umerov, Poland has been supporting Ukraine since the first days of the war, and such cooperation should be strengthened. Kyiv is counting on constructive solutions from Warsaw to further strengthen the defense potential of both countries.

To recap, a multi-day meeting in the Ramstein format began in Brussels yesterday, February 12.

Earlier, Poland made a decision that will make it impossible to block the border with Ukraine. For this purpose, border checkpoints will be considered critical infrastructure.