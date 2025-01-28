Blocking the border between Poland and Ukraine. Photo: Suspilne

Poland made a decision that will make it impossible to block the border with Ukraine. For this purpose, border checkpoints will be considered critical infrastructure.

This was reported by the Polish edition of Rzeczpospolita on Tuesday, January 28.

Poles will no longer be able to block the border with Ukraine

According to the report, the Polish government has added border checkpoints to the list of critical infrastructure. This will limit possible attempts to block the Polish-Ukrainian border in the future.

"The government has introduced regulations on critical infrastructure, which has somewhat reduced the inconvenience associated with protests at the border," said Pawel Kowal, chairman of the Council for Cooperation with Ukraine and the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Polish Sejm.

He added that the list of critical infrastructure has been expanded. Kowal also noted that farmers in Poland and zcross the European Union are likely to look for ways to organize protests to influence the government.

