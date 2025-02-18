War in Ukraine — Zelenskyy named conditions for achieving peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the first step towards ending the war should be the exchange of POWs. The second mandatory point will be the provision of security guarantees.

The Ukrainian leader stated it during the conference.

There will be no end to the war without security guarantees

Zelenskyy emphasized that these guarantees are an indicator of the country’s strength and are necessary to avoid the repetition of the war.

The President emphasized that Ukraine is not afraid of an invasion, but is most concerned about the lives of its citizens, as this is the highest value for it.

"This is about the strength of the country, we need it to avoid the repetition of the war, we are not afraid of an invasion, we are afraid of victims — because lives are important to us," he said.

According to the Ukrainian leader, Europe, NATO and the United States can provide powerful security guarantees, but the United States has not yet clearly supported Ukraine’s membership in NATO.

In such a situation, there is only one option to ensure security — the strong Ukrainian army and the presence of allied troops in the country, which should be a common solution for the whole of Europe.

As a reminder, yesterday evening, the President and the First Lady arrived in Turkey to meet with the country’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Also, today, in Saudi Arabia, negotiations are underway between the representatives of the United States and Russia, including on ending the war of Russia against Ukraine.