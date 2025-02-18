Zelenskyy in Turkey — the President honored the memory of the country’s first leader

Zelenskyy couple. Photo: screenshot from the video

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on his working visit to the capital of Turkey, Ankara, on Tuesday, February 18. There, the Ukrainian leader paid tribute to the first President of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Zelenskyy reported it on X.

Zelenskyy’s visit to Ankara

"Ankara. At the beginning of our visit to Türkiye, we honored the memory of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the country’s first president," it is said in the statement.

Zelenskyy noted that the legacy of the country’s first leader remains an important part of its history and values.

As a reminder, yesterday evening, the President and the First Lady arrived in Turkey to meet with the country’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

