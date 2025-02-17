Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey — What will he discuss with Erdogan?

First Lady Olena Zelenska, and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrive on a visit to Turkey. Photo: screenshot

On Monday, February 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in Turkey. The main purpose of the visit is to meet with the country's leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a short video of the Ukrainian delegation meeting at the airport on Facebook.

Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey

According to Zelenskyy, the key topics of the meeting include the exchange of prisoners and food security.

"An official visit to Turkey. Meetings with President Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan. The issue of exchanges: all efforts to bring our people back home will continue. Food security issues," the President noted.

Ukraine's President also added that the First Lady of Ukraine would be engaged in educational and cultural diplomacy during her visit to Turkey.

Earlier today, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived in the United Arab Emirates for a visit. An important economic agreement was signed between the two countries.

On February 18, talks between representatives of the United States and Russia will be held in Saudi Arabia, including on the Ukrainian issue.