Ukraine and the UAE signed an economic agreement — details from the President

Президент України Володимир Зеленський. Фото: скриншот з відео

On Monday, February 17, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived in the United Arab Emirates for a visit. An important economic agreement was signed between the two countries.

The Ukrainian leader spoke about the details of the agreement during his video chat with journalists, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Agreement between Ukraine and the UAE

"Today, the governments of our countries signed the document that provides for economic partnership. As Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and her UAE counterpart say, this is a real liberalization of relations in trade, economy, and other areas between our countries," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, this is indeed the most liberal bilateral document between Ukraine and another country to date. He clarified that 99% of all goods and products from Ukraine will enter the UAE market without duties and restrictions, they can only be in terms of a quota.

"This is a serious document, I congratulate our teams. This will be immediately followed by the arrival of a large delegation of business from the UAE to Ukraine. We will also have a meeting at the ministerial level today," the Ukrainian leader added.

The parties also discussed the agricultural sector, energy, and privatization. Ukraine is interested, in particular, in the experience of using Artificial Intelligence in various industries. They also agreed to work in partnership on a project of hubs on the African continent.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy met with the President of the UAE in Abu Dhabi. One of the key topics was the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity.

He also announced the visit of Trump’s Special Envoy Keith Kellogg. He and Zelenskyy are likely to visit the frontline.