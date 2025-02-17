Zelenskyy says Kellogg will visit Ukraine and names date

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the visit of Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, on February 20.

This was reported by Interfax-Ukraine, citing Zelenskyy's words during a video chat with journalists.

Kellogg's visit to Ukraine

"We are waiting for Kellogg. We had an agreement that he would come to us on the 20th, for two days and maybe more. I want to go with him to the front, I think he will not refuse," said Zelenskyy.

He said he wanted the U.S. special envoy to "study all the issues" and talk to the Ukrainian military, in particular, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, and possibly some brigade commanders. Then a separate meeting is planned with the Ministry of Defense and the Intelligence Service.

The President emphasized the importance of Kellogg bringing to the White House an understanding of the security guarantees that Ukraine needs.

"After he returns to the United States, I think we will find out when the meeting with President Trump will take place," Zelenskyy added.

To recap, Zelenskyy arrived in the United Arab Emirates today and met with President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It also became known that on February 18, the American and Russian delegations will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss the war in Ukraine.