HAMAS is ready to release all hostages — there are conditions

The HAMAS group has stated that it is ready to release all Israeli hostages who remain in captivity. In exchange, the group demands a comprehensive peace agreement that will include an end to the war in Gaza, the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, and the reconstruction of the destroyed enclave.

It was stated by senior HAMAS official Khalil al-Hayya, who heads the group's negotiating team, during his televised address, according to Reuters.

HAMAS stated that it would no longer agree to temporary ceasefires or interim agreements, accusing the Israeli government of using such agreements as a cover to continue the war of attrition and starvation of the Gaza population.

"Netanyahu and his government use partial agreements as a cover for their political agenda, which is based on continuing the war of extermination and starvation, even if the price is sacrificing all his prisoners (hostages)," Hayya stated.

The Israeli side had previously proposed the 45-day truce to release some hostages and start indirect negotiations to end the war. However, HAMAS turned down this initiative, in particular because of the condition of laying down arms.

Amid unsuccessful negotiations in Cairo, the situation remains tense. The United States has stated that HAMAS is "not interested in peace, but in perpetual violence".

Meanwhile, the fighting in Gaza continues. Israeli airstrikes on April 17, according to local medics, killed at least 32 Palestinians, including women and children. One of the strikes hit the UN-operated school, killing six people.

The Israeli military stated that the operation in Gaza would continue until all hostages (59 people remain) would be released and HAMAS' military capabilities would be eliminated.