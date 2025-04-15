Israel demands HAMAS disarmament in new proposal

The aftermath of the attack in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

Egypt and Qatar, which are key mediators in the negotiations between Israel and HAMAS, have presented the new ceasefire proposal to the Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, the prospects for achieving peace remain illusory — HAMAS officials have already stated that at least two points of the proposal cannot be discussed.

Reuters reported it.

Negotiations between Israel and HAMAS again end in nothing

HAMAS issued its official statement saying that it was studying the proposed terms and would provide its response shortly. At the same time, the group reiterated its main demand — any ceasefire deal must guarantee a complete end to the war in Gaza and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the territory of the enclave.

According to HAMAS spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri, one of the main complaints against the Israeli proposal is that it does not provide for a clear commitment by Israel to cease hostilities. In addition, for the first time, the document contains the demand for HAMAS to disarm at the next stage of negotiations. HAMAS considers this condition unacceptable.

"Handing over the resistance's weapons is a million red lines and is not subject to consideration, let alone discussionь," Abu Zuhri stated.

Israel has not officially commented on the proposal. At the same time, the head of the Egyptian State Information Service, in a commentary to Al Qahera TV channel, emphasized that HAMAS is well aware of the importance of time and will probably respond promptly.

What is happening now in the Gaza Strip?

The current situation on the ground remains tense. Israel resumed active hostilities in the Gaza Strip in March after the end of the ceasefire that had been in place since late January. According to Palestinian and Egyptian sources, the latest round of talks in Cairo on April 15 did not lead to any breakthrough.

HAMAS insists on implementing the previous deals reached under the three-stage ceasefire deal. According to these terms, Israel would have to end hostilities and withdraw its troops from Gaza completely. At the same time, the Israeli authorities believe that a ceasefire is possible only after the complete elimination of HAMAS and the release of all hostages.

According to Abu Zuhri, HAMAS is ready to release the hostages in one batch in exchange for an end to the war and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

According to official data from Gaza's health authorities, since the resumption of the Israeli offensive in March, more than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed, hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee their homes, and supplies to the enclave have virtually ceased. Meanwhile, 59 Israeli hostages remain in the hands of militants, of whom, according to Israeli estimates, 24 are still alive.

