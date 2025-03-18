Hamas accuses US of responsibility for bombing in Gaza

Evacuation in Gaza. Photo: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled

The Palestinian militant group Hamas accused the United States of being responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians in Gaza. They also issued a statement appealing to the international community.

This was reported by The Guardian.

Hamas accuses the US of massive bombing of Gaza

Hamas blamed the United States after the White House confirmed that Israel had consulted with the Donald Trump administration before launching the airstrikes. Officials said more than 400 Palestinians were killed in the overnight attack.

With its unlimited political and military support for the occupation (Israel), Washington bears full responsibility for the massacres and the killing of women and children in Gaza," Hamas said in a statement.

The group also called on the international community to take immediate action to bring

