Israel announces its withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

On Tuesday, February 4, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a decree to withdraw the United States from the UN Human Rights Council. Following U.S., Israel announced its withdrawal from the organization.

This was announced by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on his page in X.

Israel withdraws from the UN Human Rights Council

"Israel welcomes President Trump’s decision not to participate in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Israel joins the United States and will not participate in the UNHRC," informed Saar.

According to the head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, this body allegedly regularly protects human rights violators, as it allows them to avoid responsibility.

"The UNHRC has traditionally protected human rights abusers by allowing them to hide from scrutiny, and instead obsessively demonizes the one democracy in the Middle East — Israel," he wrote in his post.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that instead of fulfilling its primary function of protecting human rights, the Council focuses on criticizing democratic states and promoting anti-Semitism.

He also stressed that Israel is the only country that has its own agenda item in the Council. According to him, more than 100 condemnatory resolutions have been adopted against Israel, which exceeds the total number of such decisions against Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela.

"Israel has been subjected to over 100 condemnatory resolutions, over 20% of all resolutions ever passed in the Council — more than against Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela combined. Israel will not accept this discrimination any longer!" he summarized.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, February 4, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington, D.C., to visit U.S. President Donald Trump. He became the first foreign leader to visit the newly elected president of the United States. Notably, during the meeting, Netanyahu presented Trump with a gift to commemorate the destruction of Hezbollah — two pagers, one gold and one plain.

Also during the press conference, Netanyahu expressed confidence in the possibility of achieving peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia.