Peace may be on the horizon between Israel and Saudi Arabia — Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Lior Mizrahi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed confidence in the possibility of reaching peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

This was reported by Reuters and CNN.

The issue of peace in the Middle East

According to Netanyahu, peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not only possible but inevitable.

"I think we'll succeed," he said.

While the Prime Minister did not specify how an agreement could be reached, he emphasized that both the Israeli and Saudi leaderships are committed to peace.

However, Saudi Arabia has clearly stated that it will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without the creation of an independent Palestinian state. This contradicts the words of U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed that Riyadh had not set such a condition.

Additional tension was caused by Trump's statement that the United States could allegedly take control of the Gaza Strip after the resettlement of the Palestinians by developing its economy. The Saudi Foreign Ministry strongly rejected this idea, stressing that the kingdom's position on the Palestinian issue is "unshakable".

The Saudi foreign minister stressed that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made it clear that the kingdom does not support any attempts to displace the Palestinians.

Establishing relations with Saudi Arabia would be a great reward for Israel, as the kingdom has enormous influence in the Middle East, in the Muslim world, and is the world's largest oil exporter.

