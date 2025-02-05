Trump says he wants to control Gaza and develop the territory

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump said that the US would "take control of the Gaza Strip". He also proposed the idea of a "long-term ownership position".

Trump said this during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, CNN reports.

The United States is ready to take control of Gaza

According to the American president, the United States, having taken control of the region, will be responsible for dismanting of all dangerous munitions and weapons, as well as the cleanup of destroyed buildings.

"We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. Level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area, do a real job, do something different," Trump said.

He also offered a vision for long-term ownership and reconstruction of Gaza.

"I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East, and maybe the entire Middle East", the U.S. President stressed.

He added that the decision was not an easy one. However, everyone he spoke to was excited about the idea that the United States would own this piece of land, develop it, and create thousands of jobs.

As for the Palestinians themselves, Trump clarified that they should be relocated to Egypt or Jordan, for example, where there will be peace and tranquility.

The U.S. is ready to send troops to the Gaza Strip

Also, the new head of the White House did not rule out that the United States would send its troops to help ensure security in Gaza.

"As for Gaza, we will do what is necessary. If it is necessary, we will do it. We will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too," Trump said when asked if he was ready to send U.S. troops to secure the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, CNN notes that Trump's willingness to send troops to the Middle East is a sharp step for a president who ran on a promise to prevent U.S. troops from participating in military operations abroad.

It is worth noting that Netanyahu's visit to Trump is the first visit by a foreign leader to the newly elected U.S. president.

It should also be noted that during his inauguration, Donald Trump attributed the ceasefire in Gaza to his achievements. The agreement between Israel and Hamas came into force on January 19, the day the newly elected American leader officially became president. At the same time, it is important to note that the negotiations on the agreement in January involved not only former President Joe Biden's people, but also people from the future Trump administration.

Earlier, we wrote that Trump would issue an executive order to withdraw the United States from the UN Human Rights Council and ban future funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Gaza.