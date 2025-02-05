Netanyahu gifted Trump with pagers — what the gift means

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, gifted Donald Trump with two pagers — one gold and one regular — as a symbol of the operation that eliminated Hezbollah members. This gesture became a symbol of the successful conduct of the special operation.

The Times of Israel reported it.

Netanyahu handed over pagers to Trump

"That was a great operation," Trump noted in response and handed Netanyahu their photo together with the caption: "To Bibi, a great leader".

In September, thousands of pagers used by members of the Hezbollah terrorist group exploded simultaneously in different parts of Lebanon. As a result, dozens of terrorists were killed and injured. The next day, hundreds of walkie-talkies also exploded, causing more casualties.

