Israel strikes Gaza first time since January, killing at least 200 people

People in the Gaza Strip. Photo: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

On Tuesday, March 18, the Israeli military struck Hamas targets in Gaza, ending a weeks-long standoff over the extension of the ceasefire that halted hostilities in January. Representatives of the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the attacks killed at least 200 people, many of them children.

This was reported by Reuters.

Israel strikes in Gaza

Israeli strikes were recorded in several locations, including northern Gaza, Gaza City and the Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah in central and southern Gaza Strip.

For their part, the military, which has hit dozens of targets, said the strikes will continue as long as necessary. And they will not be limited to air strikes. It is noted that the attacks were much larger than a regular series of strikes using drones.

Hamas said that Israel had canceled the ceasefire agreement, leaving the fate of the 59 hostages still being held in Gaza uncertain.

In turn, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of "repeatedly refusing to release hostages" and rejecting the proposals of US Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, in Washington, a White House spokesman said that Israel had consulted with the United States before launching the strikes. According to the military, the strikes targeted mid-level Hamas commanders and leaders, as well as infrastructure belonging to the militant group.

