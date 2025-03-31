Israel seeks return of prisoners to extend Gaza ceasefire

People in the Gaza Strip. Photo: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

Israel has offered to extend the truce in Gaza. This could happen in exchange for the release of half of the hostages still held by the Hamas group.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to Israeli officials.

What Israel offers for a truce in Gaza

The source said that the officials announced the new terms of the truce on March 30, while the Israeli military announced the mandatory evacuation of Palestinians to southern Gaza due to "intensive operations" planned there.

It is a ceasefire for 40–50 days and the release of half of the 24 hostages Israel believes to be alive, as well as about half of the 35 people who are likely dead.

Reuters reports that last weekend, Hamas accepted a proposal from Qatari and Egyptian mediators to release five hostages every week in exchange for a truce.

Previously, on March 20, Yemeni Houthis attacked Ben Gurion Airport, which is located 14 kilometers southeast of Tel Aviv.

It also became known that today, March 18, the Israeli military attacked Hamas in Gaza.