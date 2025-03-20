Houthis attack Israel and a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea

The work of air defense. Illustrative photo: Reuters

The Yemeni Houthis said they had attacked Israel's Ben Gurion Airport with a ballistic missile. The target was also a US aircraft carrier group in the Red Sea.

This was reported by The Times of Israel.

The attack on Israel

Yemeni Houthis attacked Ben Gurion Airport, which is located 14 kilometers southeast of Tel Aviv.

They also launched drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier group.

The article states that the Israeli Air Force shot down the missile before it entered the country's airspace. At the same time, the sirens "were activated in accordance with the protocol," probably due to the threat of falling debris.

As a reminder, on Saturday, March 15, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, ordered the country's armed forces to strike at the Houthis in Yemen.

Subsequently, a representative of the Houthi armed forces, Yahya Sari, announced an attack on a US aircraft carrier with 18 missiles "in response to US aggression."