Zelensky and Putin сould hold meeting in Hungary

A potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Hungary is emerging as a key topic in diplomatic discussions. This option is being actively considered against the backdrop of recent talks in Washington, where Donald Trump pledged security guarantees to Kyiv as part of a possible peace agreement.

Meeting in Hungary

In diplomatic circles, there is growing speculation that Hungary could become a neutral platform for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. This possibility is explained by several factors. First, the country’s convenient geographical location in the heart of Europe and its maintained relations with both the West and Russia. Second, Viktor Orbán’s government has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to act as a mediator in complex international processes.

For Ukraine, such a meeting could represent an important step toward de-escalation, even despite Budapest’s controversial stance on certain EU sanctions decisions. For the Kremlin, it would serve as a symbolic gesture — an attempt to demonstrate readiness for dialogue in a country that has traditionally maintained a softer tone toward Moscow.

Negotiations in Washington

In parallel with these discussions, a meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky took place at the White House. The U.S. president declared that the United States is ready to help guarantee Ukraine’s security following the conclusion of a possible peace agreement.

"When it comes to security, there’s going to be a lot of help," Trump said

Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the guarantees should be formally documented in the near future and expressed his readiness to expand military cooperation with Washington, including through significant defense procurements.

The Russian side also indicated that the negotiation process could gain new momentum. Russian presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov stated that discussions are underway regarding an increased level of representation from both Kyiv and Moscow in direct negotiations.

European position

European leaders who arrived in Washington to support Zelensky called for a clear precondition for any agreement — a cessation of hostilities. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that only a ceasefire can create the conditions for real progress.

At the same time, Trump made it clear that the process could begin even without a formal ceasefire. This raised additional concerns among European allies, who fear that without a halt to the fighting, the negotiations risk remaining merely declarative.

