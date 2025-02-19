JD Vance. Photo: The Conversation

Vice President of the United States JD Vance warned the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that he would "regret" his "bad mouthing" of the Head of the White House Donald Trump. He also suggested that Zelensky had received "bad advice" on cooperation with the Administration of the President of the United States.

It was reported by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, February 19.

Vance warned Zelensky

In his commentary to the publication, the US Vice President warned the Head of State of Ukraine against attacking the American leader. He said that "badmouthing" Trump in public would only have negative consequences.

"The idea that Zelensky is going to change the President’s mind by badmouthing him in the public media is a bad way to go," Vance stated.

The US Vice President also stated that Zelensky had allegedly received bad advice on how to interact with the new White House Administration. Vance added that Trump’s position on ending the war as soon as possible is not based on Russian disinformation but on his experience in geopolitics.

As a reminder, Trump stated that Ukraine needs to hold the presidential election because Zelensky allegedly has a popularity level of 4%.

In turn, Zelensky spoke out about the statements made by Trump about the need to hold elections in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian leader, polls show that 57% of citizens trust him. And Trump lives in a disinformation world.

Earlier, we wrote that the President of the United States Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the policies of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. He called him a "Dictator without Elections".