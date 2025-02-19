Trump criticized Zelensky — what is known

President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the policies of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. He called him a "Dictator without Elections".

Trump wrote about it on Truth Social.

How Trump criticized Zelensky

"Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelensky, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War he, without the U.S. and "TRUMP", will never be able to settle," the President of the United States wrote.