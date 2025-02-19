Trump criticized Zelensky — what is known

Dictator without Elections — Trump’s tough statement on Zelensky
The President of the United States Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the policies of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. He called him a "Dictator without Elections".
Trump wrote about it on Truth Social.
How Trump criticized Zelensky
"Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelensky, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War he, without the U.S. and "TRUMP", will never be able to settle," the President of the United States wrote.
Donald Trump stated that the United States has spent $200 billion more than Europe on aid to Ukraine. According to him, the European funds were protected by guarantees, while the United States allegedly would not get anything back.
Trump noted that Russia’s war against Ukraine is "far more important to Europe" than to the United States, as America and Russia are separated by an Ocean.
"On top of this, Zelensky admits that half of the money we sent him is "MISSING." He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polis, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden "like a fiddle". A Dictator without Elections, Zelensky better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left," the President of the United States writes.
Trump claims that the United States is already successfully negotiating with Russia to end the war. According to him, "Biden never tried, Europe failed to bring Peace."
"I love Ukraine, but Zelensky has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died — And so it continues," the American leader added.
As a reminder, Trump stated that Ukraine needs to hold the presidential election because Zelensky allegedly has a popularity level of 4%.
The Former Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson commented on the statement of the President of the United States Trump about the allegedly low rating of the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and the need for elections. According to him, Trump’s comment should have "shocked the Europeans to action".