Stéphane Dujarric. Photo: UN

The UN criticized Donald Trump’s statement that the President of Ukraine is "illegitimate". The United Nations considers Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be the legitimate Head of State.

It was reported by Deutsche Welle on Thursday, February 20.

UN confirmed the legitimacy of Zelensky

UN Secretary-General spokesman Stéphane Dujarric condemned Donald Trump’s claim that Volodymyr Zelensky is an "illegitimate" President of Ukraine and a "Dictator". The United Nations believes that Zelensky is legally in his position.

"President Zelensky is in his position after duly held elections," he said.

As a reminder, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, spoke harshly about the Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky. He called him a "Dictator without Elections".

In addition, Trump emphasized the need to hold elections, allegedly because Zelensky’s support among Ukrainians is less than 4%. According to him, there is an urgent need to re-elect the government.

Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Donald Trump’s statement about Ukrainians’ distrust. According to him, the poll results show that 57% of citizens currently trust the Ukrainian leader. Moreover, according to the Constitution, elections are not held during martial law.