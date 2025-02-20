Ex-advisor to the President of the United States John Bolton. Photo: Reuters

Ex-advisor to the President of the United States, John Bolton, criticized Donald Trump’s actions and statements regarding Ukraine. According to him, such a "peace plan" resembles surrender.

It was reported by Politico on Thursday, February 20.

The plan of surrender, not peace

According to the ex-advisor to Donald Trump, the agreement to end the war in Ukraine proposed by the President of the United States is "quite close to surrender". He also added that such a plan would help Putin to achieve his desired goals. Bolton suggested that Trump’s actions could eventually lead to the US withdrawal from NATO.

"I thought Trump would withdraw from NATO, but he hasn’t done it yet, although you can hear the music starting to play. ... There would be a ceasefire, a militarised zone would be created, negotiations would begin, Ukraine would agree not to join NATO — this is an agreement that could actually be written in the Kremlin," the ex-advisor to Trump noted.

Bolton also emphasized that European leaders risk making the wrong decisions by agreeing to the Trump-Putin agreement. In addition, he spoke out against the deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.

"The experience with the UN has shown that when you deploy peacekeeping forces, they can become a permanent part of the landscape, and in this case, it means a de facto partition of Ukraine, which can become de jure after some time," the politician noted.

Bolton added that there is no obligation to negotiate a ceasefire. And the idea of freezing the contact line, according to the ex-advisor to Trump, is potentially very dangerous.

Earlier, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, blamed Ukraine for refusing to sign the rare earth metals agreement. Thus, Kyiv allegedly violated the agreement.

Also, the Head of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that the rating of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in real polls is low. According to him, the only thing the Ukrainian leader did well was manipulate Biden.