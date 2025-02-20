According to Trump, Russia lost 900,000 people in Ukraine, and Ukraine broke down the rare earth metals agreement

President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: AP

Addressing the Proirity Institute FII summit in Miami Beach, the President of the United States Donald Trump named the Russian and Ukrainian losses in the war. He also once again blamed Ukraine for refusing to sign the rare earth metals agreement.

It was reported by Novyny.LIVE, which streamed Trump’s address.

What are the losses of Russia and Ukraine in the war?

According to the American President, Russia has lost 900,000 people, and Ukraine — 700,000. He stated that Volodymyr Zelensky "has done a terrible job, and his Country is shattered".

"We can clearly see through satellites many bodies on the battlefield. It’s terrible. Millions of people have unnecessarily died," Trump stated.

On the breakdown of the rare earth metals agreement

The President of the United States also touched upon the topic of the rare earth metals agreement. He stated that Ukraine had violated the agreement. Trump also noted that Europe spent significantly less than the US, but guaranteed itself a refund because it lent the money.

"The US spent USD 200 billion more than Europe. They gave their money on credit, and the US is giving money away right and left. Why was Biden silent about this? Why didn’t he demand equality of spending? We gave USD 350 billion, and Europe gave money on credit," Trump stated.

Earlier, we reported that the Former US Vice President, the Republican Mike Pence, who came to support Ukraine, harshly responded to Trump’s blame for Ukraine’s initiation of the war. Pence named the real culprit behind the invasion.

It was also reported that the White House published the fake cover of Time magazine on social media, depicting Donald Trump wearing a crown with the caption "Long live the king!". More and more critics in the US are accusing Trump and his administration of despotism.