Trump’s portrait in a crown. Photo: The White House

The White House published the fake cover of Time magazine on social media, depicting Donald Trump wearing a crown with the caption "Long live the king!". More and more critics in the United States accuse Trump and his administration of despotism.

The photo with the fake cover was actually posted on the official White House account on Elon Musk’s social media account X.

Why they decided to "crown" Trump

The fake cover in the style of Time magazine. Photo: Screenshot

According to the report, Trump was hailed as a "king" for issuing an executive order canceling the New York City government’s decree on pricing to Manhattan, which was suffering from congestion. The White House said in its statement that "CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

New York Governor Kathy Hocul of the Democratic Party responded to the federal government’s attempt to overturn the order in a statement on Wednesday. "We are a country of laws, not of rulers," she wrote and stated that the fee program would remain in place.

"See you in court," Hochul concluded.

Criticism of Trump’s despotism

Such courtship of the White House administration towards its boss has already caused surprise in a number of media. For example, the respected Rolling Stone magazine writes the following.

"As Donald Trump attempts to consolidate power within the executive branch, his declarations of despotism are becoming increasingly explicit".

The photo of the President of the United States Donald Trump wearing a crown is the latest in a series of statements and legal actions by Trump and his team that indicate a belief that the President has absolute — if not monarchical — power over the federal government.

On Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order stating that he and his Attorney General have the ultimate authority to "interpret the law for the executive branch" and giving the President and the Executive Branch control over independent agencies.

At the Press Conference announcing the directive, White House Chief of Staff Will Scharf told reporters that the order "will restore the longstanding norm that only the President or the Attorney General can speak for the United States when expressing an opinion on what the law is".

The night before, during his joint interview with Trump on Fox News, DOGE CEO Elon Musk told Sean Hannity that "true democracy is Trump’s ability to do whatever he wants, regardless of the Constitution, because Americans voted for him in the presidential election".

"If the will of the President is not being fulfilled, and the President is a representative of the people, it means that the will of the people is not being fulfilled," Musk said.

As a reminder, leaders and reputable politicians of European countries supported the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after the Head of the White House Donald Trump called him a "Dictator without Elections".

As a reminder, Trump stated that Ukraine needs to hold the presidential election, as Zelensky allegedly has only 4% of support.