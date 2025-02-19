European leaders reacted to Trump’s words about Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: ArmyInform

Leaders and prominent politicians of European countries have supported the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after the Head of the White House Donald Trump called him a "Dictator without Elections". They reminded that the brutal war of aggression was launched by the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Novyny.LIVE offers you a selection of the most resonant statements by European politicians.

European leaders support Zelensky

In particular, the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, rejected Trump’s words and said that his country "supports the Ukrainian Constitution and the democratically elected President Volodymyr Zelensky".

"The war of aggression was started exclusively by Russia and President Putin. It is our job to discuss with Trump the consequences if Putin gets what he wants," Stubb reminded.

He was supported by the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, who considers Trump’s statement "deeply unfair". Støre noted that Zelensky "is an elected President with a significant majority". Other Norwegian politicians supported this position.

Other words in support of Zelensky

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Trump’s comments "wrong and dangerous".

"It is simply wrong and dangerous to deny the democratic legitimacy of President Zelensky... The fact that regular elections cannot be held in time of war is in line with the requirements of the Constitution of Ukraine and electoral law. No one should claim otherwise," he said.

One of Ukraine’s biggest allies, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, stated that "to call the President of such a country a dictator requires a great deal of cynicism".

"What value would elections have in a country that has spent three years defending itself against aggression from a neighboring nuclear power? How can elections be organized when a fifth of the territory is occupied and the whole country is under daily shelling?" the Czech leader wrote.

Kemi Badenoch, the Head of the Opposition Conservative Party in the UK, wrote that "Zelensky is not a dictator — he is the democratically elected leader of Ukraine who has courageously resisted Putin’s illegal invasion".

As a reminder, Trump stated that Ukraine needs to hold the presidential election, as Zelensky allegedly has only 4% of support.

For his part, Zelensky spoke out about Trump’s statements about the need to hold elections in Ukraine. According to the Head of State, the poll results show that 57% of citizens trust him.

Earlier, we wrote that the President of the United States Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the policy of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. He called him a "Dictator without Elections".