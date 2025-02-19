Zelensky announced his meeting with Keith Kellogg

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced his meeting with the US President’s Envoy Keith Kellogg. He added that Kellogg had already spoken with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi and the representatives of our country’s secret services.

Zelensky stated it on Wednesday, February 19.

Zelensky about his meeting with Kellogg

"There are many meetings and briefings today — the Army Command, Intelligence, Ministers — to prepare for negotiations with the US President’s Envoy. General Kellogg is already in Kyiv," Zelensky noted.

According to Zelensky, Kellogg has already met with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi, the heads of Ukraine’s intelligence and secret services, and the leadership of the Office of the President.

"Tomorrow we are scheduled to meet with General Kellogg, and it is very important for us that the meeting and our work with America in general be constructive," the President added.

The Head of State noted that peace can be more reliable together with America and Europe, and this is the goal of Ukraine.

"The main thing is that this should be not only our goal, but also a common goal with our partners. Especially on the eve of the third anniversary of the beginning of this war — the war that we in Ukraine want to end from the very first second," the President noted.

Zelensky expressed hope that a lasting peace would eventually be achieved, making it impossible for Russia to invade our country again.

