Volodymyr Zelensky and Mike Pence in Kyiv. Photo: Reuters

The Former US Vice President, Republican Mike Pence, who came to support Ukraine, responded harshly to Trump’s accusations that Ukraine started the war. Pence named the real culprit behind the invasion.

The US Vice President wrote about it on social network X.

Who’s to blame for the war, according to Mike Pence

Mike Pence’s message

The Republican made it clear that he did not support Trump’s statements about Ukraine’s guilt. He noted that only Russia is to blame for this and no one else. After all, it was Russia that made hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians suffer.

"The Road to Peace must be built on the Truth," Mike Pence noted in his post.

As a reminder, Trump stated that Ukraine needs to hold the presidential election because Zelensky allegedly has a popularity level of 4%.

In turn, Zelensky spoke out about Trump’s statements about the need to hold elections in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian leader, polls show that 57% of citizens trust him. And Trump lives in a disinformation world.