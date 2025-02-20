President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

Addressing the Proirity Institute FII summit in Miami Beach, Donald Trump made the statement that the war in Ukraine could end without US intervention. He also once again blamed Volodymyr Zelensky for his refusal to hold elections in Ukraine.

It was reported by Novyny.LIVE, which streamed Trump’s speech.

The possibility of peace in Ukraine without the US

Trump emphasized that Ukraine will not be able to cope in this matter without US support.

"This is a war that he (Zelensky — Ed.) will not be able to resolve on his own. Without Trump and the US, they will not be able to resolve this war. That’s why the meeting in Saudi Arabia was so great, which welcomed the guests this weekend," the President of the United States stated.

Trump also reiterated that Zelensky refuses to hold presidential elections. The Head of the White House noted that Volodymyr Zelensky’s rating in real polls is low, as it is difficult to have a high rating when your cities look "like after bombings".

"Some say no, his rating is high. But come on! The only thing he did well was to manipulate Biden, he played him as he wanted," Trump stated.

Earlier, we reported that the President of the United States Donald Trump, addressing the Proirity Institute FII summit in Miami Beach, named the Russian and Ukrainian losses in this war. He also once again blamed Ukraine for refusing to sign the rare earth metals agreement.

It was also reported that the White House published the fake cover of Time magazine on social media, depicting Donald Trump wearing a crown with the caption "Long live the king!". More and more critics in the US are accusing Trump and his administration of despotism.