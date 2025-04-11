Estonia to provide Ukraine with shells and dry rations for the Armed Forces

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur. Photo: AA

Before the Ramstein meeting in Brussels on Friday, April 11, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur announced new military aid for Ukraine. The package will include, among other things, shells for the military.

This was reported by Suspilne.

Military aid from Estonia

According to Pevkur, this week or next week Estonia will deliver 10,000 rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition to Ukraine, as well as 750,000 packages of food for soldiers.

"And we will also continue break-even operations, even in the sense that we buy ammunition for the Armed Forces with the help of our friends from different European countries," he said.

In addition, he will meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Brussels to discuss the basic needs of the Ukrainian army.

"We all realize that it is difficult on the front line. We actually have to increase military assistance to Ukraine. And we are doing that. And we will discuss with our partners what we can do more, because Ukraine needs a better position for peace talks,", added Pevkur.

