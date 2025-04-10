US and Russia exchange prisoners on April 10 in UAE

Ksenia Karelina. Photo: Reuters

The United States and Russia conducted a prisoner exchange of the US and Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina and German and Russian citizen Artur Petrov.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, April 10.

Prisoner exchange between the US and Russia

According to the publication, Russia has released Ksenia Karelina. The woman is a citizen of the United States and the Russian Federation. She was sentenced to 12 years in a maximum security facility. The sentence was imposed because of a less than $100 donation to a Ukrainian charity in the United States.

Ksenia Karelina. Photo: Reuters

America handed over Artur Petrov to Russia. The man is a citizen of Germany and Russia. He was arrested in 2003 in Cyprus for allegedly exporting sensitive microelectronics.

Artur Petrov. Photo: Russian media

On Thursday, April 10, new talks between Russia and the United States will take place in Istanbul. The Kremlin intends to raise the issue of resuming direct flights with the US.

