Russia to talk with US on resuming flights and returning confiscated property

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Reuters

On Thursday, April 10, new talks between Russia and the United States will take place in Istanbul. The Kremlin intends to raise the issue of resuming direct flights with the US

This was announced by Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev, Sky News reports.

What Russia and the US will discuss at the talks in Istanbul

Direct flights between the United States and Russia, as well as with many other countries, were suspended after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

At the same time, Darchiev noted that the resumption of flights would help "stimulate business and make life easier for ordinary people on both sides of the ocean".

In addition, the Russian ambassador emphasized that Russia is ready for a "serious conversation" on the return of confiscated Russian diplomatic property in the United States.

We are talking about two complexes in Maryland and Long Island, which were seized by the US authorities back in 2016, after President Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats over suspicions of their involvement in hacking attacks and attempts to interfere in the US presidential election.

Since then, Russia has repeatedly demanded the return of this property, and in response seized US diplomatic facilities near Moscow.

