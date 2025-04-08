The next round of talks between the US and Russia to be held in Istanbul

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Illustrative photo: Russian media

Representatives of the United States and Russia have scheduled new talks to take place on Thursday, April 10, in Istanbul.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, April 8.

Advertisement

What is known about the talks between Russia and the United States

The Russian delegation will be headed by Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev, while the American side will be represented by Sonata Coulter, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy toward Russia and Central Europe.

According to Bloomberg, the key topic of the talks will be the reopening of diplomatic missions of both countries.

The announcement came after President Vladimir Putin's representative, Kirill Dmitriev, returned to Moscow after a two-week visit to the United States last week. During his two-day visit, Dmitriev met with Donald Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that both Kyiv and Moscow are committed to reaching a peace agreement, and the negotiation process is ongoing.

As a reminder, we wrote that on April 8, it became known that Ukrainian defenders captured two Chinese soldiers on the territory of Ukraine who fought on the side of the Russian Federation.