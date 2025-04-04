Trump confirms talks with Zelensky and assesses Putin's readiness for a truce

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kent Nishimura

US President Donald Trump said he recently spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, both sides — Kyiv and Moscow — demonstrate readiness for a peace agreement, and negotiations are progressing.

Donald Trump said this during a conversation with journalists.

Trump assesses progress of talks with Zelenskyy

Journalists asked whether Donald Trump had spoken to Volodymyr Zelensky. The US leader answered in the affirmative and said that he believed Kyiv and Moscow would soon agree on a truce.

"Yes, not too long ago. I think he is ready for a deal. I think the progress is significant. He's ready, and so is Putin. And then the deaths of thousands will end," Trump told reporters.

The journalist also asked about the results of the visit of Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev to the United States. But Trump did not confirm his participation.

"I don't discuss specific individuals. I will only say that productive negotiations are underway," said the US president.

Previously, Zelensky said that Ukraine wants the war to end as soon as possible. Kyiv agreed to an unconditional ceasefire during talks in Saudi Arabia. The Russians have not yet agreed to this, but talks between the United States and Russia continue.

Also, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States has no plans to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). However, he emphasized that all NATO member states should increase defense spending.