Over 155 Chinese fight in Russia's forces on Ukrainian territory

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed the number of Chinese citizens fighting on the side of Russia. According to him, it is at least 155 Chinese.

The President of Ukraine said this during a meeting with media representatives on April 9, a Suspilne correspondent reports.

Zelensky on the number of Chinese citizens fighting on the side of Russia

Zelensky said that at least 155 Chinese citizens are fighting on the side of the Russian Federation, information about which is known to the Ukrainian special services.

"We are collecting information, we believe there are more of them, much more. For these 155, we have passport data, where they are from, their documents, age, places of service," the president said.

He also spoke about a scheme to recruit Chinese to fight on the side of Russia.

"The scheme of how they are recruited is clear. One of the schemes is through social networks, in particular TikTok and other Chinese social networks, where Russians distribute commercials. Official Beijing is aware of this. Russians are spreading recruitment commercials through Chinese social media. It's not conducted secretly — an important fact. Maybe there is also secret recruitment. Then these people arrive in the Russian Federation, in Moscow. Medical examinations last 3–4 days, training lasts for 1–2 months. They are fighting on the territory of Ukraine," Zelensky emphasized.

The President named two Chinese prisoners, Wang Guangjun, born in 1991, and Chang Renbo, born in 1998.

According to Suspilne, more than 150 Chinese citizens signed contracts mostly in the second half of 2024, while there are also those who were selected for military service in 2023. Thus, the Chinese are fighting as gunners, riflemen, and grenade launchers with the rank of private.

On April 8, it became known that Ukrainian defenders captured two Chinese soldiers on the territory of Ukraine who fought on the side of the Russian Federation.

Later, China reacted to this and stated that it did not send its military personnel to participate in the fighting in Ukraine.