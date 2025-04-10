Senator Adam Schiff calls to investigate Trump on insider trading and market manipulation

Senator Adam Schiff. Photo: Reuters

The US Senator has called for an investigation into US President Donald Trump for market manipulation. The call was made by California Democrat Adam Schiff on Wednesday, April 9.

This was reported by TIME.

Advertisement

US Senate calls for investigation into Trump

On April 9, Senator Adam Schiff called on Congress to investigate whether Trump engaged in insider trading or market manipulation when he suddenly suspended the introduction of massive tariffs, which led to a rapid rise in stock prices.

"I’m going to do my best to find out. Family meme coins and all the rest of it are not beyond insider trading or enriching themselves. I hope to find out soon," Schiff said in an interview with TIME.

His comments came after the S&P 500 and others rose sharply as Trump announced a 90-day pause on import tariffs.

Minutes after the market opened, Trump wrote on Truth Social that it was a great time to buy. Investors who took the president's advice and bought cheap stocks made billions in a matter of hours after the markets soared.

Earlier, Trump has made another statement regarding TikTok. According to him, an agreement to bring TikTok under the control of American companies is still possible, despite the recent pause in negotiations.

Earlier, it was reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed the number of Chinese citizens fighting on the side of Russia. According to him, it is at least 155 Chinese.