Donald Trump says a deal on TikTok is "on the table'"

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has made another statement regarding TikTok. According to him, an agreement to bring TikTok under the control of American companies is still possible, despite the recent pause in negotiations.

This was reported by Reuters.

Trump on the TikTok deal

The US leader said that a deal on TikTok is still possible and "it's on the table". At the same time, Trump acknowledged a pause in the process.

"We have a deal with some very good people, some very rich companies that would do a great job with it, but we're going to have to wait and see what's going to happen with China," Trump said.

He emphasized that the TikTok deal has not been removed from the agenda and is still relevant.

It should be noted that Trump has extended the deadline for the Chinese company ByteDance to divest itself of the US assets of the TikTok app, otherwise it will be blocked.

Previously, the US president has twice ordered to postpone the blocking of the app, which was originally supposed to take effect in January.

Earlier it was reported that, the founder of the OnlyFans platform, Tim Stokely, recently announced his intention to acquire TikTok's US operations from the Chinese company ByteDance.

